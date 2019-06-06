LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to York County Thursday will affect traffic on Interstate 83 in northern York County Thursday.

Fairview Township Police said all the on-ramps and overpasses for I-83 in Fairview Township will be closed while Pence's motorcade comes through the area Thursday, June 6.

The department said the closures should begin sometime after 2:30 p.m. for the southbound ramps and after 4:15 p.m. for the northbound ramps.

The ramps are only expected to be closed for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Pence is expected to visit workers at JLS Automation about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

York Dispatch reporter Logan Hullinger will be covering the vice president's visit. Follow his live updates on Twitter:

