Buy Photo Vice President Mike Pence waves to supporters after landing during a stop at Lancaster Airport in Lititz Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Pence was joined by Republican incumbent candidates Scott Perry and Lloyd Smucker during the event. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to York County Thursday will affect traffic on Interstate 83 in northern York County Thursday.

Fairview Township Police said all the on-ramps and overpasses for I-83 in Fairview Township will be closed while Pence's motorcade comes through the area Thursday, June 6.

The department said the closures should begin sometime after 2:30 p.m. for the southbound ramps and after 4:15 p.m. for the northbound ramps.

The ramps are only expected to be closed for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Pence is expected to visit workers at JLS Automation about 3:40 p.m. Thursday.

York Dispatch reporter Logan Hullinger will be covering the vice president's visit. Follow his live updates on Twitter:

More: Pence to visit Springettsbury business, pitch trade deal

More: Toomey renews call for tariff oversight after Trump threatens Mexico

. (Photo: .)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/06/pence-visit-close-83-ramps-northern-york-county/1365105001/