Crews will close ramps overnight on the Cool Springs Road exit for Wrightsville on Route 30 starting Monday.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the closures will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Crews will be doing concrete patching and asphalt paving to the ramps.

There will be a series of ramp detours between those hours between Sundays and Thursdays throughout the month of June, the release states.

Two ramps will be closed each night, though the schedule for each night has not been set yet, according to the release.

