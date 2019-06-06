A portion of Snyder Corner Road will be closed will crews work to repair a bridge there. Photo courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Submitted)

Two eastern York County bridges are expected to close this month while crews work to replace them.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the bridge carrying Snyder Corner Road over a portion of Fishing Creek will be closed between Craley Road and Jamsion Road in Lower Windsor Township on June 17, and it will remain closed for up to 50 days, through Aug. 5.

Crews will be removing the existing 85-year-old structure and replacing it.

Drivers will be detoured along Route 624 and Spring Hollow Road.

Additionally, the bridge carrying Rippling Run Road over a tributary to the north branch of Muddy Creek will be closed between Grim Road and Berry Hill Road in North Hopewell Township, according to PennDOT.

A portion of Rippling Run Road will be closed while crews work to replace a bridge there. Photo courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Submitted)

That bridge will close June 17 as well, and it will remain closed for up to 77 days, through Sept. 1, while crews demolish the existing 53-year-old span and replace it, the release states.

Motorists can take Route 24 and Herbst Road as an alternate route, according to PennDOT.

York City-based Kinsley Construction was contracted to do the work on both bridges.

