Thunderstorms possible in York County Wednesday
York County could see thunderstorms again Wednesday.
The National Weather Service said strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, June 5.
York County is under a "marginal risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
