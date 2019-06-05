Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County could see thunderstorms again Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible the afternoon and evening of Wednesday, June 5.

York County is under a "marginal risk" for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon, and a few could become severe. Here is the latest severe weather outlook for PA from the NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC). #ctpwxpic.twitter.com/ZHvx0N8nhV — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) June 5, 2019

