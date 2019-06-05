Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Newberry Township man was killed after he crashed his tractor-trailer into a school bus Monday morning in Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police said Norman Blair Bliss, 52, was driving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 84 west about 5 a.m. Monday, June 3, when he tried to avoid a stopped school bus in front of him.

Bliss' truck was not able to stop, and it struck the back of the bus before continuing into the left lane, jack-knifing, and catching fire.

The school bus ended up hitting another tractor-trailer in front of it, and that tractor-trailer subsequently struck another big rig, police said.

The fire on Bliss' truck spread to the bus, and the two other tractor-trailers, according to authorities.

Both Bliss and the school bus driver, 67-year-old Douglas Verlean, of South Windsor Connecticut, were killed in the crash.

No one other than Verlean was on the bus, police said.

There were two people in each of the other tractor-trailers, according to police, who said they were not injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

