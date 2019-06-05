A portion of the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue is expected to be demolished the week of June 5. Photo courtesy of Google Maps. (Photo: Submitted)

Three buildings on Roosevelt Avenue in York City are expected to be demolished over the next few days.

York City said in a news release Wednesday, June 5, that 249, 251 and 253 Roosevelt Ave. will be demolished to make sure the buildings do not continue to collapse.

Neighbors might be asked to temporarily vacate their homes during the collapse, and traffic might be restricted during the demolition.

