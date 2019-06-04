. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 15 through May 28:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected May 28, 2019

Lyndon Diner, West Manchester Township

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to cold holding temperature for TCS foods.

o The person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed sides of cooking, storage, and cold holding equip equipment, in upstairs kitchen area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

o Observed ovens, grills, stove top cooking equipment / pans, in the up and downstairs kitchen area, with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.

o Non-food contact surfaces such as interior of bar cold holding unit, bottom of cold holding units on cooks line, not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt, food debris, oil and soil.

o Observed stagnant water on floor in condenser unit area located in the basement.

o Several ceiling tiles in the upstairs kitchen area are deteriorating, smooth coating is separating from the insulation portion of the tile.

o Exit door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open.

o Diced ham, cooked sausage, cooked peppers and onions, cheese, cut spinach, house made tuna and chicken salad, cottage cheese, slaw, cream cheese, cut tomatoes, cut leafy greens, blue cheese dressing and whipped topping foods were held at 48 - 61 °F, in the bain marie on cooks line and salad bain marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. 64 lbs of food discarded valued by Manager at $181.50.

o Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly.

o Cleaned and sanitized utensils located in ice machine area, are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

o Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Observed six flats of raw shell eggs in the grill area with temperature between 56 and 83 degrees.

o Prepackaged pastries are not labeled to clearly indicate any "Big 8" allergen ingredients and / or the allergen warning statement.

o Prepackaged pastries are not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts.

o Condensate pan inside bain marie is filled with stagnant, slimy, cloudy water. Food pan under the bain marie is partially filled with stagnant water.

o Cutting blade and blade guard on food slicer, Hobard grinder blade, blade shaft and bowl, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

o Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, was observed to have pink, slimy, black mold like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o Observed leaf lettuce in direct contact with black mold like residue on rim of cold well inside the bain marie.

Inspected May 24, 2019

Rock-It Pizza, Newberry Township

o Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Dirty knives found in between prep table and pizza table.

o Extremely greasy handles on four doors to holding coolers under grill where employees tough throughout the day.

o Plastic cutting board on baine marie has brown and black discoloration and excessive scoring from knife cuts.

o About five to six flies observed in kitchen areas..

o Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Employee seen smoking, then came inside and starting putting on gloves without washing hands before slicing onions.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in coolers and freezer, is not being date marked. Numerous products found without date markings.

o About six to seven greasy wiping cloths on floor catching grease from leaking fryers.

o The handwash sink in the MAIN KITCHEN area was blocked by empty green bucket and not accessible at all times for employee use.

o Side door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen tables area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

o Mildew-like growth and dust accumualtion on wall and ceiling in rear of middle walk-in cooler.

o Mildew-like growth on food storage shelving in middle walk-in cooler.

o Wet wiping cloths found in baine marie.

o No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee/customer restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Inspected May 21, 2019

Hanover Railside, Hanover

o Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips (Chlorine) or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

o Observed flooring of walk-in refrigerator and freezer units are extremely dirty with dirt, dust and old food debris and in need of cleaning.

o Observed the entire wall and piping behind grill/stove/fryers located on cook’s line, with an large accumulation of grease/food residue and in need of cleaning at this time.

o Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid. Facility manager has ninety (90) days to enroll or obtain a Certified food Safety Certificate.

o Observed loose and torn rubber door gaskets on the Bain Marie bottom refrigerator unit located on cook’s line.

o Observed mechanical ware washing unit having a large build-up of filth and food residue all around the top outside and inside door areas and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

o Observed suppression lines, light shield and areas over-top of hood systems located in the rear/ main kitchen areas, having a large amount of grease accumulation and in need of cleaning at this time

Inspected May 20, 2019

Qdoba, Manchester Township

o Consumer self-service lemons and limes in customer self-service beverage area are not provided with suitable utensils or dispensing method to prevent contamination.

o Mops / Brooms stored in front line between hand sink and countertop cooling unit, with potential to contaminate food equipment and utensils.

o The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Spray bottle of lime juice, food ingredient storage container is not labeled with the common name of the food.

o Ice dispensing scoop stored in direct contact with the top of ice machine on a surface which is not clean to sight and touch.

o Cooling/freezing unit door gasgets observed to have accumulation of dirt and black mold like substance.

o The handwash sink located behind the register did not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F. Employees observed hand washing at this sink. Manager opened hot water valve at inlet under sink after which water did reach required 100 degrees F.

o Employee exit door located in the rear area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

o Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between. Employee swept the floor using a push broom but did not wash hands prior to returning to food preparation. Employee picked debris up off the floor and then attempted to don clean single use gloves. Sanitarian advised hand wash was required. Employee touched register screen and store manager plastic card then gloved to begin food preparation without handwash. Employee donned beard cover coming in direct contact with skin and facial hair and was about to don single use gloves to begin food preparation.

o Observed food employee sweeping front line floor with a push broom. Only dustless cleaning methods should be used in a food facility.

o Food employees did not use paper towel or other barrier when turning off water spigot to prevent possible contamination of hands.

o Observed deep fried tortilla shells unprotected in an open wicker basket on top of bain-marie higher than sneeze guard located between customer queue and food preparation area where subject to potential contamination.

o The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution in wiping cloth buckets was 50 ppm, rather than 150 - 400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions.

o Mops are not being hung to air dry.

In compliance:

Inspected May 15, 2019

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, West York

o T & T Seafood, Dover Township

o St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Spring Grove

o New Bridgeville Memorial Fire Co., Chanceford Township

o Little Creek Golf Course, Jackson Township

o Lattuca’s Sub Bar, West York

o King Chef, West Manchester Township

o Honey Run Golf & Country Club, Dover Township

o Dollar General Store, Jackson Township

Inspected May 16, 2019

o Turkey Hill Minit Market, Dover Township

o Smittie’s Soft Pretzels Inc., Dover Township

o Skytop Pizza and Grill, Dover Township

o Pleasant View Elementary School, Windsor Township

o Paddy’s Seafood, Dallastown

o North Hopewell-Winterstown Elementary School, Winterstown

o Mazie Gable Elementary School, Red Lion

o Jim & Nena’s Pizzeria, Hallam

o Barefoot Farm, Dover Township

Inspected May 17, 2019

o Hunter’s Auction Service LLC., Paradise Township

o Henry’s Ham, Springettsbury Township

o Five Points Farm Market & Greenhouse, Springettsbury Township

o Croweo, Springettsbury Township

o Carman’s Creamery, Springettsbury Township

o Byers Butterflake Bakery, Springettsbury Township

o Bricker’s French Fries, Springettsbury Township

o Bair’s Fried Chicken, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 19, 2019

o T. Brown Lemonade, York City

Inspected May 20, 2019

o Wok Runner, Windsor Township

o Sheetz, Springettsbury Township

o Papa John’s Pizza, East Manchester Township

o Papa John’s Pizza, York Township

o Domino’s, Springettsbury Township

o Dollar Tree, Springettsbury Township

o Applebee’s, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 21, 2019

o Rutter’s Conewago Township

o Panera Bread, Hanover

o Outback Steakhouse, West Manchester Township

o Midway Tavern, Conewago Township

o Hanover Best Wok, Hanover

o Domino’s Pizza, Manchester Township

o Clearview Elementary School, Hanover

Inspected May 22, 2019

o YMCA, Hanover

o Taco Bell, Hanover

o Susie’s Mexican Grill, Penn Township

o Something Wicked Brewing, Hanover

o Sheetz, Hanover

o Rutter’s, Hellam Township

o Route 74 Restaurant, Dover Township

o R.C. Theatres/Hanover Movies, Hanover

o Mt. Rose Lions Club, York Township

o Miscreation Brewing Co., Hanover

o Meyers Pumpkin Rolls Unrolled, Lower Windsor Township

Inspected May 23, 2019

o The Reader’s Café, Hanover

o Revonah Pretzel LLC., Hanover

o Pizza Hut, Spring Garden Township

o Papa John’s, York City

o Papa John’s Pizza, West Manchester Township

o Panda Asian Café, Hanover

o Knotty Pine Tavern, Manchester Township

o Hufnagle’s Hotel Hanover, Inc., Hanover

o Home Assn AM Legion Post No. 469, Wrightsville

o Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Springettsbury Township

o El Agave Mexican Food LLC., Hanover

o Aloha Snow, Springettsbury Township

Inspected May 24, 2019

o Mom’s Home Cooking Catering, York City

Inspected May 24, 2019

o Utz Snack Shack, Hanover

o Royal Farms, Hanover

o Papa John’s, Hanover

o Lyn’s Weiner Wagon, West Manheim Township

o Famous Hot Weiner North, Hanover

Inspected May 25, 2019

o Kevin Tuckey atHanover Farmers Market, Hanover

o An Early Elegance at Hanover Farmers Market, Hanover

Inspected May 28, 2019

o Tu Rinconcito Latin Food, York City

o Quality Inn & Suites, Springettsbury Township

o Guadalajara, Springettsbury Township

o GNS Enterprises 1, LP, York CIty

