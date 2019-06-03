A partial structure collapse in York City has closed the south lane of East Philadelphia Street between Queen and Duke streets until further notice.
A portion of the roof of a building in the 100 block of East Philadelphia Street began to collapse Monday, June 3, landing on a bay window that is now also "in a state of active collapse," said Philip Given, the city's acting director of economic and community development.
Portions of the sidewalk along East Philadelphia Street are also closed.
The closings will remain in effect until a contractor is able to secure the building, Given added. Until then, residents are advised to avoid the area.
