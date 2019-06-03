Coroner: Teen died in York City from stab wound to the neck
An autopsy conducted Monday showed a teen killed in York City died from a stab wound to the neck.
The York County Coroner's Office said in a news release that 13-year-old Tre J. Hartman died after he was stabbed in a home in the 1000 block of East Philadelphia Street about 1:30 a.m. June 1.
He was taken to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury about 3:30 a.m.
The autopsy confirmed his cause of death Monday, June 3, but his manner of death is pending additional investigation, according to the coroner's office.
Tre, of Winter Haven, Florida, was visiting family in the area, according to the release.
York City Police are investigating.
