Local obituaries for Sunday, June 2
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Altland, William
Anderson, Larry
Cavanaugh, Dorothy
Frymyer, Ronald
Grove, George
Heffner, Norman
Heist, Keith
Holzapfel, Eugene
Howard, Anna
Hutcheson, Amber
Keeny, Samuel
Marks, Eric
McKenzie, Paul
Ness, John
Oldenburg, E.
Patterson, John
Powers, June
Schreiber, Adolf
Sobel, Stephen
Stahle, Wayne
Thompson, William
Treat, Denise
Trone, Lottie
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/06/02/local-obituaries-sunday-june-2/1319546001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.