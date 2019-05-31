CLOSE Crews responded to a fire in the first block of North Seward Street Friday, May 31. Christopher Dornblaser video. Christopher Dornblaser, 717-505-5436/@YDDornblaser

Firefighters saved two children from a fire in West York Friday afternoon.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said West York firefighters arrived at a multi-family home in the first block of North Seward Street and found two young children calling for help from the second floor.

"On arrival we had fire out the third floor window," the chief said.

West York firefighters used a ladder truck to remove the two children, according to Deardorff, who said the two were taken by ambulance to York Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Crews responded to a fire in the first block of North Seward Street Friday, May 31. Christopher Dornblaser photo. (Photo: Submitted)

Two adults on the first floor escaped the fire without injury.

The fire was reported noon Friday, according to York County 911.

Deardorff said he had command over the fire, which was in West York, because he was first to arrive on scene.

It took 10 minutes for crews to have control of the fire, which was contained to the third floor, he said.

The rest of the home is habitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Crews remained on scene about 1 p.m. Friday.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/31/firefighters-save-children-west-york-fire/1299776001/