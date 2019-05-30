Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York County is under a thunderstorm and a flood watch Thursday.

The National Weather service placed York County under the watches starting at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30.

The thunderstorm watch ends at 9 p.m., and the flood watch ends at 11 p.m.

The weather service said heavy showers and thunderstorms with the potential of an inch or more of rainfall are expected in the afternoon.

Areas that saw heavy rain over the past few days are most vulnerable to flooding, according to the weather service.

