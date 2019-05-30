Baresville Elementary School was briefly interrupted on its last day of school when an electrical wire shorted, causing a fire department response Thursday.

Southwestern School District Superintendent Jay Burkhart said the wire shorted about 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, and the building evacuated briefly while firefighters and police made sure it was safe.

Burkhart said all the staff, students, and some parent visitors there for a fifth-grade promotion ceremony were evacuated to outside the building Thursday morning.

“Nobody was ever in danger, thank goodness," Burkhart said.

In total, it impacted the school day for about 30 to 40 minutes, he said.

The Hanover Area Fire and Rescue and Penn Township Police had the situation under control within minutes, Burkhart said.

