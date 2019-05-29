Buy Photo thunderstorm logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

5:43 p.m. update: The severe thunderstorm warning in York County has been extended until 6:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms have winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the NWS said, and the system is moving eastward at about 40 mph.

5 p.m. update: York County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The storms have winds of 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, the NWS said.

The line of storms is expected to pass through central York County around 5:40 p.m., the warning said. Interstate 83 will be impacted from mile marker 31 to the state line.

Previous: York County is under a tornado watch once again.

The National Weather Service placed York and several other counties under the watch about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, May 29.

York County will remain under the watch until 8 p.m.

Craig Evanego, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in State College, said Wednesday morning that there is a 5% chance of tornadoes for the south central Pennsylvania area.

Evanego said even though it sounds low, that is high for the area.

The weather service also said severe thunderstorms with winds of 60 mph, large hail, and tornadoes are possible Wednesday afternoon.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-559-3520. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

York County was under a tornado watch Tuesday, May 28, but Evanego said the weather service did not receive reports of tornadoes or wind damage for the county.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties are included in the watch as well.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/29/thunderstorms-expected-again-wednesday/1269033001/