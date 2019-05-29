Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Stewartstown man died Wednesday, two weeks after he was injured in a motorcycle crash in Windsor Township.

York Area Regional Police said Eugene Holzapfel, 66, was riding his 2016 Harley-Davidson southbound on Delta Road when he crashed about 11:30 a.m. May 15.

An oncoming vehicle, a Ford F-550 carrying a utility trailer, turned left onto Smith Road, across the road in front of Holzapfel, police said in a news release.

Holzapfel, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was seriously injured in the crash, according to the release.

He died from those injuries on Wednesday, May 29.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

