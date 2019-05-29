Intersection of North Main and West Jackson streets in Spring Grove Borough (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

About $15.5 million in funding for 50 road safety projects will be distributed by PennDOT to 38 municipalities across the state, including two in York County.

Spring Grove will receive $229,855 to pay for improvements at the intersection of North Main and West Jackson streets, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Tom Wolf.

The funds will go toward improving the layout of the intersection, stripping and curbing, and installing a rectangular rapid-flashing beacon on Main Street, the release states.

Also, Windsor borough is set to receive $8,614 from the state Department of Transportation to install emergency vehicle preemption equipment at the intersection of Main and Penn streets, according to the release.

Intersection of East Main Street and North Penn Street in Windsor Borough (Photo: Courtesy of Google.com)

Signal preemption equipment allows emergency vehicles to disrupt regular signal cycles in order to get through intersections more quickly.

Pennsylvania's Automated Red Light Enforcement program aims to improve safety at intersections with signals to provide automated enforcement where data shows there have been issues with drivers running red lights, according to the news release.

The grant funding comes from fines paid by red-light violators at 30 intersections in Philadelphia, the news release states.

State law specifies projects funded with the money must focus on improving safety, reducing congestion and "enhancing mobility," according to the release.

The program has provided about $78.5 million in funding to 416 safety projects statewide since 2010, the release states.

For more information, visit the traffic signals page under "Travel In PA" at www.penndot.gov or email RA-PDSIGNALFUNDING@pa.gov.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/29/penndot-fund-improvement-projects-spring-grove-windsor-borough/1274822001/