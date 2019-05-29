CLOSE Crews responded to a fire in the 800 block of Gunnison Road Wednesday, May 29. Christopher Dornblaser video Christopher Dornblaser, 717-505-5436/@YDDornblaser

Eight people were left homeless Wednesday after fire badly damaged their York City home.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said one person suffered minor burns during a fire in the 800 block of Gunnison Road on Wednesday, May 29.

The man declined medical attention for his minor facial burns, according to the chief.

Two dogs in the home escaped safely prior to firefighters arriving, Deardorff said.

The chief said crews were called to the home about 12:20 p.m. for a basement fire.

Crews responded to a fire in the 800 block of Gunnison Road Wednesday, May 29. Christopher Dornblaser photo. (Photo: Submitted)

"The basement was well-involved with heavy smoke," he said.

Crews had the blaze under control in about 35 minutes, according to Deardorff, who said five children and three adults were displaced in the fire.

Several firefighters, including from Dover and West Manchester townships, helped battle the blaze.

Deardorff estimated total damage at $150,000 for both the structure and its contents. He described the home as heavily damaged.

The blaze started in the basement, he said, adding there's fire damage to the basement and smoke and heat damage throughout the home.

An electrical malfunction around an outlet in the basement sparked the fire, according to the chief.

Crews responded to a fire in the 800 block of Gunnison Road Wednesday, May 29. Christopher Dornblaser photo. (Photo: Submitted)

Senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo contributed to this report.

