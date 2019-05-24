Traffic was backed up for miles after crews closed a portion of Interstate 83 near Shrewsbury Friday, May 24. Photo courtesy of 511pa.com. (Photo: Submitted)

A portion of Interstate 83 southbound in southern York County is closed while crews respond to a fatal crash near the Shrewsbury exit.

York County Coroner Pam Gay confirmed one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-83 southbound the morning of Friday, May 24.

About 1:45 a.m. Friday, I-83 southbound was closed between Exit 8, Glen Rock and Exit 4, Shrewsbury.

The roadway should hopefully be open within the next few hours, State police spokesman Trooper James Spencer said just before 2 p.m.

The fatal crash was reported with entrapment about 8:55 a.m. A 911 supervisor confirmed the crash happened just north of Exit 4.

PennDOT's traffic website, 511pa.com, showed vehicles being diverted off Exit 8, Glen Rock onto the Susquehanna Trail.

The Susquehanna Trail is also backed up in that area as of about 11 a.m.

On I-83, southbound traffic was listed as heavy from just north of Exit 10, Loganville, to Exit 8.

The coroner's offic was called to the scene about 15 minutes after the crash.

Check back later for updates.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/24/coroner-called-83-crash-near-shrewsbury/1219741001/