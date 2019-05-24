A 13-year-old boy from Fort Wayne, Indiana, plummented from the observation deck of the Pennsylvania Monument in Gettysburg National Military Park on May 24, 2019, a park official said. (Photo: Courtesy of Karen Leister)

A 13-year-old boy plummeted from the top of the iconic Pennsylvania Memorial monument in Gettysburg National Military Park and was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center.

It happened about 9 a.m. Friday, May 24, emergency officials said.

The boy is from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was visiting the park as part of a school field trip, according to Jason Martz, acting public information officer for the park.

Park police officers — who have first-aid training — responded, and Adams County Regional EMS arrived just a few minutes later, he said.

It was the Adams Regional EMS crew that determined the boy should be flown to Hershey Medical Center by medical helicopter, according to Martz.

The top of the monument has an observation level, which was where the boy fell from, Martz said.

He confirmed the observation level has a safety wall that's about 3 to 4 feet high.

Facts were still being gathered Friday, but Martz said it appears the boy fell approximately 40 feet.

An internal investigation has been launched, according to Martz, who said it's believed the boy suffered broken bones and internal injuries.

The boy's name hasn't been released.

The Pennsylvania Memorial is the largest monument in the national park and is located in the center of the Union line on Cemetery Ridge, Martz said.

