York County could see strong thunderstorms with damaging winds Thursday.

The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorms with winds of 60 mph or greater, and large hail are possible Thursday, May 23.

There is also a possibility of tornadoes, the weather service said.

On Thursday morning, the weather service in State College said most of central Pennsylvania, with damaging winds being the main threat.

The rain will likely happen after 1 p.m.

