First-time candidate Lou Rivera likely earned a spot on the York City Council on Tuesday with a slim lead ahead of his closest competitor in the Democratic primary — and is set to become York's first openly gay Latino council member.

"Ladies and gentleman, we have made history," Rivera told supporters at an election party Tuesday, May 21.

Rivera came third in the tight race, behind York City Council members Sandie Walker and Edquina Washington, respectively.

Four candidates vied for three open seats on the City Council.

Councilman Michael Buckingham lost the race by about 4 percentage points to Rivera with all precincts reporting, according to York County Board of Elections.

Buckingham did not wish to comment on Tuesday night.

Walker received the most votes at 1,202. Second was Washington with 1,106 votes. Rivera garnered 1,012. Buckingham received 843 votes.

No Republicans sought that party's nomination for City Council on Tuesday's ballot.

“The people have spoken, not three city councilmen – the people,” Rivera said.

Rivera was not chosen by the council in 2018 to fill one of three vacancies, two of which went to Buckingham and Washington.

"This is historic in York, Pennsylvania. We have not had a Latino on City Council in more than 20 years, and this is the first step," Rivera said.

This is Washington's first election win.

"I am very grateful to God and I am grateful to all the voters in the city of York for believing in me and trusting in me that I can continue to move York forward," Washington said.

Walker could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday night.

'Here for change': A lively crowd of Rivera supporters filled Mi Caldero, 605 S. George St., and many said they were excited for an official that better represented the York community.

"He's here for change," said Mina Edmondson, a York City resident of 22 years.

"He touches so many diverse communities, and he listens and cares," she said. "He doesn't make judgment."

Tesla Taliaferro, a York City resident, said Rivera will bring a wider representation to the council — for both the gay and Latino populations.

Taliaferro's partner, Charles Kress, said he's excited for Rivera's "new, fresh thoughts" on the council.

Rivera said he was excited but added that the fight may not be over yet.

With no Republicans on the ticket, it is likely Tuesday night's winners will win in November's municipal election.

But it is not certain. Successful write-in campaigns are not unprecedented in York City elections — that's how Mayor Michael Helfrich won his initial seat on the council in 2011 and unseated former Mayor Kim Bracey in 2017.

If so, Rivera said he's ready to continue his campaign "with full force."

