Click here after 9 p.m. to view live York countywide results from the York County Voting and Elections Office.

Click here after 9 p.m. to see live York County results by district. 

And click here after polls close at 8 p.m. to see live statewide results from the Pennsylvania Department of State.

PHOTOS: York County voters head to polls for primary election
Scott Burford of Springettsbury Township, plays his bagpipes outside of the Brunswick at Longstown, Springetts #4 polling location while supporting York County republican candidates including Julie Wheeler who is running for County Commissioner, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voters at Fairview District 3 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voters at Fairview District 3 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voter Arvy Svalbonas as he arrives at the Fairview District 3 polling location on Locust Road, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jonelle Harter-Eshbach, candidate for York County Judge, greets voter Arvy Svalbonas as he arrives at the Fairview District 3 polling location on Locust Road, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Charlotte Byrnes, 2, of York Township, campaigns for her father Dan Byrnes at Genesis Church, Ward 1, on Primary Election Day in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Residents enter their Precinct 1 polling location at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is running for reelection, arrives at the YMCA, York City 5 polling location, to cast his vote in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, left, who is running for reelection, greets Ron Sisto, of Dover Township, outside of their polling location during Primary Election Day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Joel Ogle, left, of Red Lion, campaigning for Julie Wheeler, greets Vernon Crone, of Dover Township, as he arrives to cast his vote at the Dover Township Community Center, Precinct 2, in Dover Township, Primary Election Day, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Candidate for Clerk of Courts Barbato Arvonio, left, greets voters during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kristin Titzell, right, exits her polling location at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with her children Kohen, 5, back, and Adeline, 3, during Primary Election Day in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City Council Candidate Lou Rivera, front, takes a phone call while his mother Hilda Lugo, of Atco, N.J., looks on while the two campaign on Primary Election Day at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carol Evans, right, of Dover Township, campaigns for County Commissioner candidate Ron Smith as she greets Rob McKinney during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Judge candidate Matt Menges, right, greets Donald Becker, as he arrives to cast his vote during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center Precinct 2, in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Coroner Pam Gay campaigns for Bryan Tate and Matt Menges as she greets Dr. Sterling E Walsh, Jr. during Primary Election Day at the Dover Township Community Center Precinct 1, in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kevin Lynch, of York City, is greeted by Ruth Washington, who is campaigning for her daughter Edquina Washington, during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carol Stowell, right, of Fair Districts PA, discusses Gerrymandering with Dorothy Stermer, of North Codorus Township, as Stermer arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kevin Lynch, left, of York City, is greeted by York City Council candidate Lou Rivera during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tony Cucuzella, right, of York City, is greeted by York City Council candidate Lou Rivera during Primary Election Day at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paul Miller, left, of North Codorus Township, campaigns for Julie Wheeler, Jonelle Eshbach and Denny Ilyes while greeting Jody Winters as she arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, right, and her husband James E. Crosby exit York City polling location 1, after voting in the Primary Election at Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, right, candidate for York County Register of Wills/Clerk of the Orphans' Court, greets Mike Heine, of Manchester Township, during Primary Election Day at the polling location for Wards 3 and 4 at the Manchester Township Building in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Sheriff Rich Keuerleber, who is running for reelection, campaigns outside of his polling location during Primary Election Day at Dover Township Community Center in Dover Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, right, greets Carol Ober, of York City, while campaigning outside of York City polling location 1, during the Primary Election at Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pam Hardesty talks about why she voted during the Primary Election at her Salvation Army York City 1 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner candidate Karen Crosby, left, talks to Precinct Judge Joseph M. Jackson, Sr., of Your City, outside of York City polling location 1 at the Salvation Army in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Robyn Randall, of Manchester Township, talks about why she voted in the Primary Election outside of her Manchester Township Building polling location in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Matt Jansen, left, of Yoe Borough, campaigns for Julie Wheeler, Jonelle Eshbach and Denny Ilyes while greeting Jody Winters as she arrives to cast her vote during Primary Election Day at Genesis Church, Ward 1, in North Codorus Township, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kristin Titzell, right, exits her polling location at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church with her children Kohen, 5, front left, and Adeline, 3, during Primary Election Day in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County Commissioner Doug Hoke, who is running for reelection, arrives at the YMCA, York City 5 polling location, to cast his vote in York City, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Primary Election Day at Salvation Army, York City 1 polling location, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bryan Tate, a Republican candidate for York County Register of Wills, meets with voters outside the Manchester Township polling place Tuesday, May 21. Tina Locurto photo
Voters arrive at the Dover Township Community Building as polls open for the primary election Tuesday, May 21. Dawn J. Sagert photo
JoAnn Whetzel, who was voting in York City Tuesday, May 21, said she thinks many people in the United States don’t appreciate voting, and take it “for granted.” She added, “You pay taxes, you might as well vote for who you want.” Tina Locurto photo
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/21/live-primary-election-results-york-county/3753785002/