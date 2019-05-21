The Ford Hill Road bridge over Cabin Creek will be closed until further notice. Photo courtesy of PennDOT. (Photo: Submitted)

A bridge in Lower Windsor Township was closed after PennDOT officials discovered holes in its beams.

The state Department of Transportation said the Forge Hill Road bridge over Cabin Creek south of East Prospect was closed Tuesday, May 21.

Crews discovered holes in two bridge beams, and several exposed and severed steel strands.

The bridge is closed until further notice.

PennDOT said the bridge, which was built in 1955, averages nearly 400 vehicles daily.

