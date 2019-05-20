. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected May 1 through May 6:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected May 6, 2019

Ray’s Family Restaurant, Warrington Township

o Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

o Observed baked potatoes from the previous day stored at room temperature, rather than 41°F or below as required. Potatoes were discarded.

o Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the front kitchen area.

o The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Observed raw chicken stored above gravy in the refrigerator in the kitchen.

o Observed ice scoop stored directly on top of the ice machine.

o Observed an accumulation of dried food residue on the back side of the deli slicer.

o Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler and refrigerators, is not being date marked.

o Observed a leak under the sink near the dishwasher.

In compliance:

Inspected May 1, 2019

o Turkey Hill, Red Lion

o Texas Lunch, Hanover

o St. Patrick’s School Cafeteria, York City

o Park Hills Elementary School, Penn Township

o Logan’s Roadhouse Restaurant, West Manchester Township

o Giant, West Manchester Township

o G’s Pizza, Windsor Township

o G’s Concessions-Brendas, Chanceford Township

o Fry Trailer, Chanceford Township

o Big Grill, Chanceford Township

Inspected May 2, 2019

o Wendy’s, Carroll Township

o Sweet Treats, West Manchester Township

o Subway, West Manheim Township

o Sarah’s Creamery 2, Dover

o Sarah’s Creamery, Dover

o Roses, East Manchester Township

o Rite Aid, East Manchester Township

o Northeastern Middle School, East Manchester Township

o Hanover Street School, Hanover

o Grillrilla at Hanover Amish Market, Penn Township

o COB, West York

o Bair’s Den Restaurant and Lounge, Penn Township

Inspected May 3, 2019

o Willy’s Q Shack, LLC., York City

o Turkey Hill, Wrightsville

o Roburrito’s, West Manchester Township

o Glick’s Produce, Shrewsbury Township

o Girls Center, Hellam Township

o Clearview Elementary School, Chanceford Township

o Chameleon Concessions and Catering, Lower Windsor Township

o Balla Cloiche Vineyards, North Hopewell Township

Inspected May 6, 2019

o Roundtop Mountain Resort, Warrington Township

o Parma Pizza Dallastown, Dallastown

o Locally Seasoned, Manchester Township

o Leader Heights Elementary School, York Township

o Jean’s Funnel Cakes, Windsor Township

o Ginger Babies, North York

o Felton Fire Company, Felton

o Dallastown Elementary School, Dallastown

o Burger King, Manchester Township

