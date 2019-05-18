Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
PHOTOS: York College of Pennsylvania Commencement
York College of Pennsylvania Spring Commencement at the school in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
PHOTOS: York College of Pennsylvania Commencement
Dawn J. Sagert, York Dispatch Published 2:18 p.m. ET May 18, 2019
York College of Pennsylvania Spring Commencement at the school in Spring Garden Township, Saturday, May 18, 2019.
PHOTOS: York College of Pennsylvania Spring Commencement
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 64
- 2 of 64
- 3 of 64
- 4 of 64
- 5 of 64
- 6 of 64
- 7 of 64
- 8 of 64
- 9 of 64
- 10 of 64
- 11 of 64
- 12 of 64
- 13 of 64
- 14 of 64
- 15 of 64
- 16 of 64
- 17 of 64
- 18 of 64
- 19 of 64
- 20 of 64
- 21 of 64
- 22 of 64
- 23 of 64
- 24 of 64
- 25 of 64
- 26 of 64
- 27 of 64
- 28 of 64
- 29 of 64
- 30 of 64
- 31 of 64
- 32 of 64
- 33 of 64
- 34 of 64
- 35 of 64
- 36 of 64
- 37 of 64
- 38 of 64
- 39 of 64
- 40 of 64
- 41 of 64
- 42 of 64
- 43 of 64
- 44 of 64
- 45 of 64
- 46 of 64
- 47 of 64
- 48 of 64
- 49 of 64
- 50 of 64
- 51 of 64
- 52 of 64
- 53 of 64
- 54 of 64
- 55 of 64
- 56 of 64
- 57 of 64
- 58 of 64
- 59 of 64
- 60 of 64
- 61 of 64
- 62 of 64
- 63 of 64
- 64 of 64
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/18/photos-york-college-pennsylvania-commencement/3722057002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.