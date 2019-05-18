Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
PHOTOS: Red Lion Area High students celebrate prom at The Bond
Red Lion Area High's Lions arrive for their 2019 prom at The Bond in downtown York.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
PHOTOS: Red Lion Area High students celebrate prom at The Bond
Kelley Dentry, For The York Dispatch Published 11:42 p.m. ET May 18, 2019 | Updated 11:46 p.m. ET May 18, 2019
Red Lion Area High's Lions arrive for their 2019 prom at The Bond in downtown York:
PHOTOS: Red Lion Area High students celebrate prom at The Bond
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 111
- 2 of 111
- 3 of 111
- 4 of 111
- 5 of 111
- 6 of 111
- 7 of 111
- 8 of 111
- 9 of 111
- 10 of 111
- 11 of 111
- 12 of 111
- 13 of 111
- 14 of 111
- 15 of 111
- 16 of 111
- 17 of 111
- 18 of 111
- 19 of 111
- 20 of 111
- 21 of 111
- 22 of 111
- 23 of 111
- 24 of 111
- 25 of 111
- 26 of 111
- 27 of 111
- 28 of 111
- 29 of 111
- 30 of 111
- 31 of 111
- 32 of 111
- 33 of 111
- 34 of 111
- 35 of 111
- 36 of 111
- 37 of 111
- 38 of 111
- 39 of 111
- 40 of 111
- 41 of 111
- 42 of 111
- 43 of 111
- 44 of 111
- 45 of 111
- 46 of 111
- 47 of 111
- 48 of 111
- 49 of 111
- 50 of 111
- 51 of 111
- 52 of 111
- 53 of 111
- 54 of 111
- 55 of 111
- 56 of 111
- 57 of 111
- 58 of 111
- 59 of 111
- 60 of 111
- 61 of 111
- 62 of 111
- 63 of 111
- 64 of 111
- 65 of 111
- 66 of 111
- 67 of 111
- 68 of 111
- 69 of 111
- 70 of 111
- 71 of 111
- 72 of 111
- 73 of 111
- 74 of 111
- 75 of 111
- 76 of 111
- 77 of 111
- 78 of 111
- 79 of 111
- 80 of 111
- 81 of 111
- 82 of 111
- 83 of 111
- 84 of 111
- 85 of 111
- 86 of 111
- 87 of 111
- 88 of 111
- 89 of 111
- 90 of 111
- 91 of 111
- 92 of 111
- 93 of 111
- 94 of 111
- 95 of 111
- 96 of 111
- 97 of 111
- 98 of 111
- 99 of 111
- 100 of 111
- 101 of 111
- 102 of 111
- 103 of 111
- 104 of 111
- 105 of 111
- 106 of 111
- 107 of 111
- 108 of 111
- 109 of 111
- 110 of 111
- 111 of 111
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/18/photos-red-lion-area-high-students-celebrate-prom-bond/3729903002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.