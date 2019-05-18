LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18:

PHOTOS: Northern High celebrates 2019 at Red Lion Hotel
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo
Buy Photo
Northern High’s Polar Bears arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18. Mark Ryder photo The York Dispatch
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/18/photos-northern-high-celebrates-2019-red-lion-hotel/3726731002/