Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
PHOTOS: Central York Panthers celebrate 2019 prom
Central High’s Panthers arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
PHOTOS: Central York Panthers celebrate 2019 prom
William Kalina, York Dispatch Published 7:39 p.m. ET May 18, 2019
Central High’s Panthers arrive for their 2019 prom Saturday, May. 18.
PHOTOS: Central York Panthers party at the prom
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 95
- 2 of 95
- 3 of 95
- 4 of 95
- 5 of 95
- 6 of 95
- 7 of 95
- 8 of 95
- 9 of 95
- 10 of 95
- 11 of 95
- 12 of 95
- 13 of 95
- 14 of 95
- 15 of 95
- 16 of 95
- 17 of 95
- 18 of 95
- 19 of 95
- 20 of 95
- 21 of 95
- 22 of 95
- 23 of 95
- 24 of 95
- 25 of 95
- 26 of 95
- 27 of 95
- 28 of 95
- 29 of 95
- 30 of 95
- 31 of 95
- 32 of 95
- 33 of 95
- 34 of 95
- 35 of 95
- 36 of 95
- 37 of 95
- 38 of 95
- 39 of 95
- 40 of 95
- 41 of 95
- 42 of 95
- 43 of 95
- 44 of 95
- 45 of 95
- 46 of 95
- 47 of 95
- 48 of 95
- 49 of 95
- 50 of 95
- 51 of 95
- 52 of 95
- 53 of 95
- 54 of 95
- 55 of 95
- 56 of 95
- 57 of 95
- 58 of 95
- 59 of 95
- 60 of 95
- 61 of 95
- 62 of 95
- 63 of 95
- 64 of 95
- 65 of 95
- 66 of 95
- 67 of 95
- 68 of 95
- 69 of 95
- 70 of 95
- 71 of 95
- 72 of 95
- 73 of 95
- 74 of 95
- 75 of 95
- 76 of 95
- 77 of 95
- 78 of 95
- 79 of 95
- 80 of 95
- 81 of 95
- 82 of 95
- 83 of 95
- 84 of 95
- 85 of 95
- 86 of 95
- 87 of 95
- 88 of 95
- 89 of 95
- 90 of 95
- 91 of 95
- 92 of 95
- 93 of 95
- 94 of 95
- 95 of 95
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/18/photos-central-york-panthers-celebrate-2019-prom/3726763002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.