Crews responded to a fire in the 900 block of West Locust Street Thursday, May 16. Photo courtesy of York City Fire Department. (Photo: Submitted)

Four people escaped injury when a fire broke out in the kitchen of their York City home Thursday night.

York City Fire Chief Chad Deardorff said crews responded to a fire in a home in the 900 block of West Locust Street about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

“We arrived with smoke showing (and) occupants advised there were still a dog inside," he said.

The chief said firefighters went into the home, rescued the dog, and contained the fire to the kitchen.

It took crews about 10 minutes to put the fire out, according to the chief, who said the rest of the home has smoke damage.

He estimated damage at $60,000.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and three children displaced in the blaze.

