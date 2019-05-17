Jeremy Cerezo (Photo: Submitted)

A Windsor Township man out on bail for an alleged robbery last year is now accused of another holdup in York City late Wednesday night, according to authorities.

York City Police said Jeremy Scott Cerezo, 33, pulled a knife on a man who was giving him a ride about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

The victim was giving Cerezo a ride in the area of West Market Street and West Street when Cerezo took the man's wallet, according to police.

Cerezo got out of the car, but the driver began to fight him and managed to get his wallet back in the process, court documents allege.

The victim suffered a large scratch to his back during the fight, police said.

Cerezo, of the 1500 block of Karens Way, is charged with robbery.

In Cerezo's prior case, police said he was drunk when he ordered a man to take him to the man's York City home for money in March 2018.

The two were walking in the 300 block of East Market Street when the victim was able to flee and hide in Martin Library, where he called 911, according to court documents.

Cerezo remained in York County Prison from March until he posted $35,000 bail in November, according to court records. That case, in which he is charged with robbery, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, remains active.

He was arraigned on his latest charge the morning of Thursday, May 16, and he was sent to York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 24 at District Judge Joel Toluba's office.

