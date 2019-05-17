Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
PHOTOS: Eastern Golden Knights celebrate prom night in Lancaster
Students arrive at the Eastern York High School Prom at Eden Resort & Suites in Lancaster Friday, May 17
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
PHOTOS: Eastern Golden Knights celebrate prom night in Lancaster
Staff report Published 8:01 p.m. ET May 17, 2019 | Updated 8:06 p.m. ET May 17, 2019
Students arrive at the Eastern York High School Prom at Eden Resort & Suites in Lancaster Friday, May 17:
PHOTOS: Eastern students celebrate prom night in Lancaster
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:
Replay
- 1 of 85
- 2 of 85
- 3 of 85
- 4 of 85
- 5 of 85
- 6 of 85
- 7 of 85
- 8 of 85
- 9 of 85
- 10 of 85
- 11 of 85
- 12 of 85
- 13 of 85
- 14 of 85
- 15 of 85
- 16 of 85
- 17 of 85
- 18 of 85
- 19 of 85
- 20 of 85
- 21 of 85
- 22 of 85
- 23 of 85
- 24 of 85
- 25 of 85
- 26 of 85
- 27 of 85
- 28 of 85
- 29 of 85
- 30 of 85
- 31 of 85
- 32 of 85
- 33 of 85
- 34 of 85
- 35 of 85
- 36 of 85
- 37 of 85
- 38 of 85
- 39 of 85
- 40 of 85
- 41 of 85
- 42 of 85
- 43 of 85
- 44 of 85
- 45 of 85
- 46 of 85
- 47 of 85
- 48 of 85
- 49 of 85
- 50 of 85
- 51 of 85
- 52 of 85
- 53 of 85
- 54 of 85
- 55 of 85
- 56 of 85
- 57 of 85
- 58 of 85
- 59 of 85
- 60 of 85
- 61 of 85
- 62 of 85
- 63 of 85
- 64 of 85
- 65 of 85
- 66 of 85
- 67 of 85
- 68 of 85
- 69 of 85
- 70 of 85
- 71 of 85
- 72 of 85
- 73 of 85
- 74 of 85
- 75 of 85
- 76 of 85
- 77 of 85
- 78 of 85
- 79 of 85
- 80 of 85
- 81 of 85
- 82 of 85
- 83 of 85
- 84 of 85
- 85 of 85
Last SlideNext Slide
Autoplay
Show Thumbnails
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/17/photos-eastern-golden-knights-celebrate-prom-night-lancaster/3713468002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.