Police in York County will be conducting enhanced DUI enforcement for the next week through the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities will hold DUI checkpoints and conduct roving DUI patrols between Friday, May 17 through Memorial Day, according to a news release from the Center for Traffic Safety.

In addition to DUI enforcement, police will continue targeting seat belt usage as part of the nationwide "Click It or Ticket" campaign. That initiative began on Monday, May 13, and will continue until June 3.

Adams and Lancaster counties are included in the enforcement as well.

