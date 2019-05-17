Assistance chief detective Spence no longer at DA office
Assistant Chief York County Detective Jeff Spence is no longer working for the York County District Attorney's Office about a year and a half after he took the job.
Spence's employment change was effective Thursday, May 17, DA spokesman Kyle King said Friday.
King would not confirm if Spence was terminated or resigned, adding it is a personnel matter. The department will seek to fill the position, King said.
Spence had no immediate comment when reached Friday afternoon.
He previously served as a homicide detective with the York City Police Department, where he worked for 29 years before retiring in 2018.
At the time of Spence's hiring, District Attorney Dave Sunday said Spence was a "natural-born leader" who could create an atmosphere of teamwork.
