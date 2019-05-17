Newberry Township Police Sgt Christopher Martinez poses with K-9 partner Rico. Photo courtesy of Newberry Township Police. (Photo: Submitted)

The Newberry Township Police Department now has two four-legged officers patrolling the area.

About four months after the department's previous K-9, Tazer, died, the force now has two new K-9 officers.

The dogs and their partners will hit the streets starting Saturday, May 18.

The department said K-9 Rico and K-9 Zar, who are partnered with Sgt. Christopher Martinez and Officer Nicholas Vozzella, respectively, participated in a rigorous four-week canine academy, and were certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association.

They were certified in the areas of suspect apprehension, narcotics detection, tracking, building searches and handler protection.

Rico is a 16-month old German shepherd and Zar is a 15-month old German shepherd - Belgium Malinois mix.

Tazer, an 8-year-old German shepherd from the Czech Republic, was euthanized in late January after it was discovered he had an aggressive form of bone cancer.

Martinez was Tazer's handler as well.

After Tazer's death, the department sold apparel and accepted donations to continue its K-9 program.

