The owner of a Chinese restaurant in York City was found not guilty of molesting a girl more than 10 years ago.

On Wednesday, May 15, jurors found Kui Lin, 60, not guilty on charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and indecent assault of someone younger than 13.

“Mr. Lin and his family and I were very grateful," Lin's New York-based attorney Edgar Fankbonner said Thursday, May 16.

Lin, who owns Lin's Garden Chinese Restaurant, was accused of molesting a girl in her Manchester Township home sometime between 2007 and 2008.

Northern York County Regional Police filed charges in May 2017. Lin had a trial in May 2018, but it ended up being a mistrial because of a hung jury, according to Fankbonner.

Fankbonner did not represent Lin in the first trial.

The trial started Monday, May 13, and jurors deliberated for about an hour before finding him not guilty on Wednesday, according to Fankbonner.

“We’re happy with the verdict — they did the right thing,” he said.

Lin has maintained his innocence from the beginning, his attorney said.

“Mr. Lin is happy for things to go back to normal," he said.

— Reach Christopher Dornblaser at cdornblaser@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @YDDornblaser.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/16/york-city-restaurant-owner-found-not-guilty-molesting-girl/3693465002/