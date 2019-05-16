An ice truck and four door vehicle were involved in a crash in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, May 15, according to the York County 911 (Photo by Mike Hoover). (Photo: Submitted)

A two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in West Manchester Township claimed the life of one of the drivers.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Market Street when a vehicle reportedly crossed the center line and collided with a truck, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

York County 911 reported an ice truck and four-door vehicle were involved in a crash outside Mary Jane's Restaurant at that time. The eastbound lane of traffic on U.S. Route 30 near the crash was closed for several hours, according to the 911.

The man driving the vehicle that crossed the line was pronounced dead at York Hospital just before 4 p.m., the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The conditions of the truck driver and a passenger in the vehicle was unknown, according to the release.

The identity of the man killed in the crash is expected to be released Thursday morning.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/16/man-killed-wednesday-west-manchester-crash/3690735002/