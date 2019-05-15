An ice truck and four door vehicle were involved in a crash in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, May 15, according to the York County 911 (Photo: Submitted)

A vehicle crash has closed part of Route 30 on Wednesday afternoon.

An ice truck and four-door vehicle were involved in a crash outside Mary Jane's Restaurant in West Manchester Township on Wednesday, May 15, according to the York County 911.

Two ambulances went to the hospital, and all were out of the vehicles as of 4:25 p.m., according to the York County 911.

The crash on the 4300 block of West Market Street was called in at 3:30 p.m. with a reported entrapment, according to the 911.

EMS were on scene as of 3:45 p.m., according to the 911.

The eastbound lane of traffic on U.S. Route 30 near the crash was closed as of 5:15 p.m., according to the 911.

This story has been updated to reflect that an ice truck was involved in the crash.

