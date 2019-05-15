In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the sooperdooperLooper roller coaster, in blue, and the Great Bear roller coaster, in black, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa. Hersheypark and the neighboring ZooAmerica wildlife park closed due to flooding Monday, July 23, 2018, after three days of rain in the central and eastern parts of Pennsylvania that caused Spring Creek to flood and the nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage. (The Wyse Choice via AP) (Photo: Uncredited / AP)

HERSHEY – Hersheypark is warning about a ticket scam that is spreading on social media.

The Pennsylvania theme park says the scam is offering users four free passes to mark the park’s 112th anniversary if they take a survey, share it and like it on Facebook. Instead, users are directed to another website that is not affiliated with the park.

Hersheypark says it has notified Facebook.

The park says any legitimate offers are available on its website and official social media pages.

