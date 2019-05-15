Hersheypark warns of ticket scam on social media
HERSHEY – Hersheypark is warning about a ticket scam that is spreading on social media.
The Pennsylvania theme park says the scam is offering users four free passes to mark the park’s 112th anniversary if they take a survey, share it and like it on Facebook. Instead, users are directed to another website that is not affiliated with the park.
Hersheypark says it has notified Facebook.
The park says any legitimate offers are available on its website and official social media pages.
