Buy Photo At Gifford Pinchot State Park Park, visitors were making good use of near perfect weather for a hike in the woods or a day of fishing. Bil Bowden photos (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Boaters at state parks in York County this summer can have their vessels checked for invasive species.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will conduct voluntary boat and trailer checks at state parks this summer to prevent the spread of invasive species, according to a department news release.

In York County, boat checks will be done at Codorus and Gifford Pinchot state parks.

If aquatic invasive species are found, they will be removed and collected, according to the news release. Invasive species include zebra mussels, hydrilla, water chestnut and starry stonewart.

Invasive species disrupt ecosystems, according to the DCNR.

Invasive species populations could increase in abundance as climate change brings warmer and wetter weather to Pennsylvania, according to the news release.

During the boat and trailer checks, conservation department staff will also hand out informational brochures and demonstrate how to do inspections.

Boat checks will also be done at the following state parks: Bald Eagle, Beltzville, M.K. Goddard, Moraine, Presque Isle, Prince Gallitzin and Pymatuning.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/15/dcnr-check-boats-pa-state-parks-invasive-species/3681246002/