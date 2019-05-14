. (Photo: .)

Interstate 83 lanes near the York-Cumberland county line will be restricted this weekend.

The state Department of Transportation said in a news release that the left lanes in both northbound and southbound lanes will be closed between Exit 40A, Limeklin Road, and Exit 41A, Camp Hill, from 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, through 6 a.m. Monday, May 20.

Crews will be excavating and replacing a concrete median glare screen barrier that divides the highway, according to PennDOT.

Next week, drivers might see nighttime single-lane restrictions there between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while crews begin paving operations, PennDOT said.

This weekend's work is part of a project to repair and resurface a 1.3-mile portion of I-83 from the bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek at the county line to Exit 41A, the release states.

