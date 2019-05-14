STANDALONE FOR PRINT: Flags placed on veteran graves for Memorial Day
Gold Star mother Deb Etheridge and several other volunteers placed flags Monday on veterans' graves at Prospect Hill Cemetery in preparation for Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.
Etheridge, mother of Spc. Zachary Clouser who was killed in action July 18, 2007, in Iraq, was joined by three members of the Dover Area High School National Honor Society: Sierra Weaver, 15; Tia Drebot, 17; and DeVaughn Clauser, 17. Together they placed 600 flags on veterans' graves at the cemetery.
More than 1,000 flags still need to be placed, anyone interested in volunteering can contact Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 556 at 717-854-4710.
