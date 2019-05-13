Buy Photo Roadwork logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A sinkhole is closing a portion of a West Manchester Township street, according to police.

Township police said Monday, May 13, that Friends Circle from Bannister Street to Quaker Court is closed.

A sinkhole developed under the road, police said.

Drivers should take Berlin Court as an alternate route.

Township public works director Steve Callahan said he hopes to have the street reopened Tuesday.

