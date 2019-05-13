Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Power has been restored for most of the 2,400 Hanover residents who lost it Monday afternoon.

Met-Ed spokesman Todd Meyers said the outage that affected roughly 2,400 residents in the borough Monday, May 13 had been mostly taken care of.

Meyers said two separate affected power in Hanover.

At about 12:40 p.m. a tree fell on a line in the McSherrystown area, and that line powers a portion of the Hanover area. That affected about 400 residents, and Met-Ed was still working on resolving the issue about 2:20 p.m. Monday, according to Meyers.

Meyers said about five minutes later a vehicle struck a pole on McKinley Avenue.

Met-Ed crews were able to restore power for most of those affected, Meyers said. He said Monday afternoon crews were still fixing the pole.

At 2:20 p.m. Met-Ed reported a little over 100 Hanover residents were without power.

Met-Ed's outage map reports power is estimated to be restored at 3:30 p.m.

