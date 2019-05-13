No weapons found in Hanover High School lockdown
Hanover High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the district received information that a student may have brought a weapon to school.
Hanover Public School District posted on its website the morning of Monday, May 13, that the threat wasn't credible, but Hanover Police were brought in as a precaution.
Police searched all lockers in the school, and no weapons were found.
The lockdown will be lifted and classes will resume.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2019/05/13/no-weapons-found-hanover-high-school-lockdown/1188344001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.