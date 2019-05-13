Buy Photo LOGO emergency (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Hanover High School was placed on lockdown Monday morning after the district received information that a student may have brought a weapon to school.

Hanover Public School District posted on its website the morning of Monday, May 13, that the threat wasn't credible, but Hanover Police were brought in as a precaution.

Police searched all lockers in the school, and no weapons were found.

The lockdown will be lifted and classes will resume.

