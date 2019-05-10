. (Photo: .)

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected April 24 through May 1:

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected April 24, 2019

Guadalajara, Springettsbury Township

o Wood platform supporting upright refrigerator, in the kitchen area, are not smooth, non-absorbent, corrosion resistant.

o The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

o Food employee observed cutting produce in kitchen area, wearing watch on hands or arm.

o Observed three to four-inch long strings of black slimy mold like substance hanging from upper interior of ice machine.

o Can opener cutting blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have dry crusty food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

o The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. Both kitchen and front of house staff stated numerous times there isn't anyone in charge and manager isn't here.

o Yellow sliced cheese observed in the refrigerator located in the kitchen area is moldy and adulterated. Observed beef burger in the refrigerator laying directly on shelf and uncovered is discolored and adulterated.

o Guacamole, salsa, sour cream, chilae rellenos,tamales, sliced tomatoes, cut leafy greens, foods were held at 51 - 64 °F, in the bain-marie, rather than 41°F or below as required. Foods were discarded and valued by Manager at $39.

In compliance:

Inspected April 24, 2019

o UPMC Pinnacle Hanover, Hanover

o Taqueria Y Poposeria La Bondicion, Hanover

o Parma Pizza & Grill, Dallastown

o Markle Intermediate School, Penn Township

o Laurel Fire Company No. 1 Aux, Windsor

o Gyro-X-Press, Inc., Springettsbury Township

o Eberly’s Smoked Meats, Windsor Township

Inspected April 25, 2019

o The Crab Shack N Seafood, Spring Garden Township

o Hillside Café, Fairview Township

o Dippin Dots Ice Cream Mobile, Newberry Township

o Conewago Elementary School, Conewago Township

o 83 Travel Plaza, Conewago Township

Inspected April 26, 2019

o Joe Bury’s Famous Hamburgers, North Codorus Township

o Friendship Baptist Church, York City

o CVS Pharmacy, Fairview Township

Inspected April 29, 2019

o Jackson School, York City

o Dicarlo’s Pizza Shop, York City

Inspected May 1, 2019

o William Penn Senior High School, York City

