Fire destroys Newberry Twp. mobile home
Firefighters took about 20 minutes to fight a blaze at a Newberry Township mobile home Thursday, but were not able to salvage the home or its contents, according to a fire official.
"The unfortunate part is it was a mobile home that was well-involved upon our arrival at the scene," Newberry Township Fire Chief Gary Hatterer Jr. said.
The chief said five people were displaced and one dog died in a fire at a mobile home in the 2000 block of Red Bank Road.
Crews were called there about 2 p.m. Thursday, May 9.
“The guys did an aggressive attack on it," Hatterer said.
He said they contained what they could from the home, but the rest of it had heat and smoke damage.
It was an electrical fire, he said. The home is considered a total loss.
He estimated about 20 firefighters from about five different area fire services assisted in fighting the blaze Thursday.
The Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania is assisting the three adults and two children displaced in the fire.
