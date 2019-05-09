York City to hold 'Pardon Me' educational clinic
York City is holding an educational clinic to inform interested residents about the pardon application process, the city announced Thursday in a news release.
The Pardon Me clinic will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at Studio 29, 29 E. Princess St.
Brandon Flood, secretary to the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons, will host the clinic. He will explain the process of obtaining a pardon for a past criminal conviction, according to the news release.
A pardon, granted by the governor typically after recommendation of the Board of Pardons, can remove a serious misdemeanor or felony from a record, according to the news release.
The pardon application is free as of March 14, following a Board of Pardon's vote.
Other speakers at the Pardon Me clinic will include state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Rev. Malcolm Malone, Dommonick Chatman of the Salem Square Community Association and CEO of the program "It's About Change" AliceAnne Frost.
