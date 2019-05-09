Buy Photo Tracy Linn of the Center for Traffic Safety, left, checks a car seat for Desiree Walker, of Springettsbury Township, right, and her daughter Paisley, 7 months, during the Safe Kids York County child seat safety check at the Kohl's parking lot in Springettsbury Township Thursday, July 12, 2018. Walker is a Kohl's employee and stayed at the event to help. The Safe Kids Buckle Up team included representatives from the Center for Traffic Safety, WellSpan Health, Springettsbury Township Police, York Area United Fire and Rescue and Pennsylvania State Police. Car seat safety checks in your area can be found by calling Safe Kids York County at 888-232-SAFE (7233). Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Drivers who want their children's car seats checked for safety can do so next week.

State police said in a news release that anyone who wants to learn how to install a car seat or have their already-installed seat checked may do so at the York barracks at 101 N. Main St., Loganville, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Those interested must call Trooper Steven Knickel at 717-428-1011 to make an appointment.

