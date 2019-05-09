Drivers who want their children's car seats checked for safety can do so next week.
State police said in a news release that anyone who wants to learn how to install a car seat or have their already-installed seat checked may do so at the York barracks at 101 N. Main St., Loganville, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.
Those interested must call Trooper Steven Knickel at 717-428-1011 to make an appointment.
