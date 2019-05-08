Buy Photo Annual Law Enforcement United Ride for Hope riders travel West King Street toward the York City Police Department to lay a wreath in honor of fallen Officer Alex Sable in York City, Thursday, May 10, 2018. Officer Sable died Wednesday while receiving critical care at a Baltimore area hospital after suffering a heart attack during a SWAT tactical training exercise in Baltimore on Sunday. He was training to become a member of the York County Quick Response Team, according to York City officials. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

About 70 people will be biking from Berks County to the Washington D.C. area this weekend to honor Pennsylvania's fallen officers.

And on Friday, May 10, they will be making a special stop in York City to honor York City Police Officer Alex Sable, who died in the line of duty in May 2018.

It is one of the Pennsylvania division of Law Enforcement United's Road To Hope's memorial stops, according chapter President Cory Reader.

The cyclists will leave Reading Friday, May 10, and make their way to the D.C. area by Sunday, May 12, according to Cory Reader, the president of the Pennsylvania chapter.

Buy Photo A memorial in honor of York City Police officer Alex Sable pays tribute in the foyer of the York City Police Department Thursday, May 10, 2018. Sable, 37, was participating in a SWAT tactical training exercise in Baltimore County, Maryland, where he suffered cardiac arrest and later died. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Reader said he expects riders to be in York City by about 4:30 p.m. in front of the police station on West King Street for about 20 minutes to honor Sable.

Sable, 37, a four-year member of the police department, suffered a heart attack while doing SWAT-type training in Baltimore County, Maryland, on May 6, 2018. He was taken to a Baltimore-area hospital, where he died on May 9, 2018.

The riders' 250 mile journey will be broken up into 15- to 20-mile chunks, with stops along the way. York City will be one of a few where the riders hold a short memorial, Reader said.

Those riding are current or retired officers, or the survivor of an officer killed in the line of duty. Some York County officers are involved as well.

The ride leads into National Law Enforcement week, where thousands of members of law enforcement show up in Washington.

A candlelight vigil is expected to happen in Washington Monday, May 13.

“They will fill that entire area shoulder-to-shoulder with officers for the candlelight vigil," Reader said.

Those who wish to donate to the Pennsylvania chapter can do so here. Donations sent after May 9 will go to next year's ride.

