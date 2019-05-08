Buy Photo Police found a missing man dead in the patio fountain at Heritage Hills Resort Wednesday, May 8, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A guest at Heritage Hills Golf Resort who was reported missing early Wednesday morning later was found dead in a water feature on the hotel’s patio.

Dan Johnson, vice president of the hotel and spa, said the guest was an older man who was traveling with a group. He was reported missing overnight, and the hotel staff started a search.

The man was found about 9 a.m. in a fountain connected to a patio to the rear of the property, according to York Area Regional Police.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said the man may have experienced a medical issue and that investigators do not suspect foul play.

Gay's team will be doing additional testing. She said more information will be released later today, pending notification of family.

Patrons played golf on the nearby green as police investigated.

York Area Regional Police and Springettsbury Township Police both responded because the Heritage Hills Property straddles the municipal boundary.

— This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

